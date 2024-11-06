New-look Hearts midfield: A sign of the future?

The Tynecastle engine room is dominated by two players under Neil Critchley

Credited with simplifying instructions and galvanising Hearts players low on confidence, Neil Critchley’s first three weeks at Tynecastle Park hint at a positive future. Three victories, one draw and one defeat from five games in charge demonstrate the English head coach’s immediate impact. Energy, desire and fitness underpin his teams and he will demand just that in Edinburgh.

Critchley’s contract runs for almost three years through to summer 2027, so there is no question Hearts have placed significant faith in him. He might still be sussing some players out this early in his tenure, but others have already made an impression. The central midfield pairing of Beni Baningime and Malachi Boateng seems to be the preferred combination in Critchley’s flexible 4-4-2 formation. Wider players are encouraged to get forward with those two offering an insurance policy behind them.

The Congolese and the Englishman have started together on the two occasions both were fit. Those were in Critchley’s first match at home to St Mirren and the most-recent outing at St Johnstone. Both fixtures ended in Hearts victories by 4-0 and 2-1 scorelines respectively. Bangingime missed games against Omonoia Nicosia, Hibs and Kilmarnock in between because of illness, but he was instantly reinstated at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. His driving run set up the winning goal to highlight an immense contribution.

The pair’s influence as midfield pivots already appears to be a key feature of Critchley’s new-look team. “These water-carrier roles are very important in the modern game,” explained Gary Mackay, the midfielder who played a club record 737 times for Hearts between 1980 and 1997. “People talk about the guys who score goals or keepers making great saves, but that engine room is vital. With Baningime and Boateng in there, I think there is really something to build on.

“You could see their pairing develop in Neil Critchley’s first home game against St Mirren. Was it a coincidence that we had a clean sheet that day with those two protecting our defence? They also allow the attacking midfielders licence to go and create. There seems to be such a balance which maybe hasn’t been there for a long time. In a difficult period, you need people you can hang your hat on. For me, these two look like the players you can do that with.

“I played in a midfield three and loved getting forward. Kenny Black and Neil Berry were so important for me. I think I appreciated it at the time but maybe not as much as I do now. They allowed me to be the one to go forward because they won tackles, they were committed, they kept the ball and kept it simple. I think there are so many characteristics in Baningime and Boateng similar to the two guys I played with.

“On top of that, the forward players know they can rely on the two guys behind them. Neil Critchley has put them in there and sometimes you fall into a system or a partnership within a team. That partnership is one you want to keep fit. Can the two of them do three games a week constantly? Maybe not. Then it’s up to the guys who come in to match the dynamic of the other two.”

Cammy Devlin’s role at Hearts should not be dismissed in light of Baningime and Boateng’s link-up. The tenacious Australian stepped in during the three aforementioned matches Baningime missed. His energy is unmatched and he is a useful member of the squad for that reason. Blair Spittal’s attributes are better suited to an advanced midfield position, while Jorge Grant and Macaulay Tait are further back in the queue.

Another Australian, Calem Nieuwenhof, is expected to compete for game time in central midfield when he returns from a long-term hamstring injury. He should be back in maroon later this month. Younger figures Finlay Pollock and Aidan Denholm are currently out on loan and, again, are probably better utilised further forward. For now, Baningime and Boateng are the pivotal pairing Hearts can rely on. Both will need to hit peak performance in order to help their team achieve any kind of result in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie against the German Bundesliga side Heidenheim at Tynecastle.

“The qualities of Baningime and Boateng will be really important against Heidenheim,” said Mackay. “They both seem so concentrated on their jobs. They know their roles in the team. I think, with Boateng in particular, the ball seems like a magnet at times. However, that doesn’t happen with that level of concentration and anticipation. When the ball goes into a certain area of the pitch, he knows there is more chance of it dropping here or there.

“It’s been a joy watching them play together over the last few weeks. There is huge demand in football and it’s not always easy to keep people together in every match. When they have played, the Hearts team has had a really nice balance. We need to look at the positives they can bring going forward.”