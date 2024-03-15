New responsibilities and different roles for Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm

Enthusiasm and energy are Aidan Denholm's most discernible qualities as a person and as a footballer. Those traits underpinned his rejuvenation from Hearts outcast to first-team player, and recently they have brought fresh responsibilites at international level with Scotland Under-21s. The 20-year-old is unlikely to forget what is a hectic and demanding breakthrough season in senior football.

He doesn't complain. Whether in the team or on the bench at Hearts, whether playing holding midfield or further forward, whether filling in at right wing-back for the young Scots, Denholm gives it everything. He is not too precious to admit there have been challenges combining club and international football, but the rewards far outweigh any obstacles.

Denholm has managed 19 appearances for Hearts this season, tasted European competition against Rosenborg and PAOK Salonika, played in a League Cup semi-final against Rangers with a Scottish Cup semi against the same opponents to come, filled different positions and won his first Scotland Under-21 cap in November. A lot for any young lad to take in.

After Saturday's Premiership encounter with Ross County in Dingwall, he will join up with Scot Gemmill's group for a European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Kazakhstan. "It's difficult. I'm not used to it. This is the first time I've ever been representing Scotland so it's trying to get round it," explained Denholm in an exclusive Evening News interview.

"I've been in two camps now but I did find it tricky when I got back, trying to get into the way of things and the demands are completely different. I had never done it before but it's a great honour. My mum and dad love it. They were watching the game when I came on against Belgium and that was at right wing-back.

"I hadn't played there before but [Hearts coaches] Naisy [Steven Naismith], Gordy [Forrest] and Frankie [McAvoy] had been talking to Scot Gemmill, saying: 'He's done it in training, maybe give him a run-out.' One player got injured and I went on and did well. That has got me into the next camp this time so I just want to keep going. I want to get back into the Hearts team because there is competition in every place."

Denholm came on as a 78th-minute substitute in Monday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Morton and was denied a maiden goal in maroon by the home keeper Ryan Mullen. Kenneth Vargas struck the only goal of the tie minutes later. "I think the win was the most important thing," acknowledged the midfielder. "I was just glad to get back on the pitch and show what I can do. I thought I brought quite a lot of energy and obviously I had a chance which I probably should score.

"With the pitch, I thought I'd get the ball under control with my first touch. The keeper closed the angle really well and I tried to put the ball under his legs and he managed to nick it. It was a good move, I probably should score but Kenny took his chance and we are in the semi-finals."

For Denholm, that means two national cup semis in his first season at senior level. "You keep forgetting it's my first season because it's been a bit of a rollercoaster. I've made 19 appearances already and I wouldn't have thought that was possible last year," he said. "I just need to keep going. It's brilliant being called up by Scotland again, it's a big honour for me and my family. I'm going in the right direction. Obviously I want to get more minutes to try and impress but I'm in a really good place just now. I trust Naisy completely with what he is doing with me."

Part of the developmental work with Denholm involves helping him become more versatile. He is primarily a midfielder but operating in the wing-back position adds an extra dimension to his talents. "I came on in the No.10 position the other night," he said of the Morton game. "The manager knows I can play there, he has played me there in training and he knows I can play different positions. I'm looking at [Jorge] Granty in the No.10 role in training, or Kenny if he plays there, or Alan Forrest.

"I can play a number of positions so when I get that chance it's about taking it. I feel I did that on Monday and now it's all eyes on Saturday. It will be a tough game up at Ross County but if we get three points going into the international break then we will be in a really good position. There will be three league games left after that until the split. We have a lot of boys injured just now but when they come back we will have a really strong squad. There is competition, everyone wants to fight for their place."