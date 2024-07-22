New share issue at SPFL club in Edinburgh generates a tidy sum of money

SNS Group

The cash is to be used across different departments

Spartans have completed a new share issue generating a tidy six-figure sum for the Edinburgh club ahead of the 2024/25 season. Directors approved a fresh batch of shares and welcomed more than 20 new shareholders into the club, with existing members also invited to invest cash.

Spartans will compete in League Two again this season after finishing third in that division last year. They are aiming for promotion under manager Dougie Samuel and the new income will help not only at first-team level but across the entire community club.

The decision to issue new shares was taken in line with the structure Spartans introduced in 2021. To replace a membership model, 120 founder members of The Spartans Football Club got the chance to invest and become shareholders. That number has now increased to beyond 140 as a result of the share issue - with some small-scale and large-scale shareholders among that number.

Spartans use their shareholder base as a foundation for their men’s and women’s teams, working in tandem with their community foundation and youth section. The board work proactively to plan for the future and ensure any unexpected twists and turns do not threaten to destabilise the club.

Samuel has already added midfielders Hamish Ritchie and Lewis Hunter to his squad ahead of the new campaign. Spartans brought in the experienced former Hibs and St Johnstone defender Callum Booth in January and will look to strengthen their playing pool further over the next month.