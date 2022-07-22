New signing Lawrence Shankland makes unusual promise if Hearts win a trophy

The former Dundee United striker put pen to paper on a three-year deal earlier this week to join from Belgian side Beerschot for an undisclosed six-figure fee.
It represents a return of sorts for the Scottish international to Gorgie. He was part of the Hearts academy set-up in his younger days, something which came to the attention of supporters in recent years thanks to a picture of Shankland in a maroon strip with a bleach-blonde mohawk on his head.
Asked in a feature on Sky Sports News ahead of the new Scottish Premiership campaign whether the mohawk would be returning, he said: "If we win a trophy I'll bring it back for a full season I think! It's probably a better haircut than I have just now to be fair so I might just bring it back naturally."
