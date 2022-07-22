New signing Lawrence Shankland makes unusual promise if Hearts win a trophy

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Dundee United striker put pen to paper on a three-year deal earlier this week to join from Belgian side Beerschot for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

It represents a return of sorts for the Scottish international to Gorgie. He was part of the Hearts academy set-up in his younger days, something which came to the attention of supporters in recent years thanks to a picture of Shankland in a maroon strip with a bleach-blonde mohawk on his head.

Asked in a feature on Sky Sports News ahead of the new Scottish Premiership campaign whether the mohawk would be returning, he said: "If we win a trophy I'll bring it back for a full season I think! It's probably a better haircut than I have just now to be fair so I might just bring it back naturally."

Lawrence Shankland signed for Hearts earlier this week. Picture: SNS

