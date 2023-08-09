New signings out of Hearts' European tie against Rosenborg as the Tynecastle squad fly to Norway

Hearts’ recent signings Kyosuke Tagawa, Calem Nieuwenhof and Kenneth Vargas have not travelled to Norway for Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier against Rosenborg. The players are unavailable due to visa and work permit issues and were left in Edinburgh when the rest of the Hearts squad flew to Trondheim on Wednesday afternoon.

Tagawa’s visa was approved last week but he does not yet have the accompanying documents which allow him to leave the UK. Home Office rules can prevent a migrant leaving their new country for a short period after their initial documents are issued, and the Japanese international forward must now wait for his debut in UEFA competition.

Australian midfielder Nieuwenhof is in the same position as Tagawa. He still does not have the required paperwork to get out of Britain but both players should be available for the return leg against Rosenborg next week at Tynecastle Park.

Vargas, the Costa Rican winger, completed his move to Hearts on loan from CS Herediano on Monday. However, his work permit had yet to arrive as of Wednesday morning so he cannot play for the Edinburgh club yet. He could be in line for a debut in maroon against Kilmarnock on Sunday if the permit arrives on time.