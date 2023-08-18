Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has recalled his fear when playing under Hearts legend Steven Pressley as a youngster.

Now a prolific scorer for the Premier League side, the striker came through the ranks at Coventry while Pressley was managing the first team.

Speaking on the BBC Sounds Footballers' Football Podcast , Wilson and co-host West Ham United star Michail Antonio were asked to pick the scariest bosses they've played under after 76-year-old Roy Hodgson's touchline clash with Sheffield United star Max Lowe.

Wilson said: "Eddie [Howe] is good and he's hard in his own way and in his own right but probably the toughest manager in terms of giving me a grilling, where I wasn't happy with it but there's not a lot I could do. I was young at the time, I was at Coventry, it was Steven Pressley . He was a Scotsman, fiery, he'd be on you straight away.

“I had Chris Coleman when I was coming up, I didn't really experience him too much as my personal manager but he was a unit, one of those guys you wouldn't mess with or back chat to. Chris Coleman was a unit. I was young at the time, he was a big manager, deep voice. He was a centre-half in his day, so he's got a little bit, one of those managers you thought I wouldn't mess with him.

“Ultimately, he’s [Coleman] the guy who gave me my first professional contract in football so always grateful for that. I always stayed on the right side of him being a youngster. But Steven Pressley was my first experience of a grilling from a manager.”

Pressley, who made 297 appearances for Hearts between 1998 and 2006, went on to manage sides including Fleetwood Town, Carlisle United and Falkirk as well as the Coventry City role.