Celtic are on the hunt for a new manager - and there are some familiar faces to Hearts and Hibs fans amongst the contenders.

Brendan Rodgers has resigned from his role as manager after a 3-1 loss to Hearts, that left the Jambos top of the Premiership by eight points. Ex Hibs boss Shaun Maloney and Celtic favourite Martin O’Neill take interim charge but the hunt now begins for a permanent successor.

A statement read: “Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect. The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club.

“Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future. The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible. We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters. Further details will be confirmed shortly.”