There are former Hearts and Hibs gaffers in the running to become the next manager of Dundee.

The Dark Blues have moved to sack Tony Docherty at the conclusion of the Premiership season. They finished 10th a year on from placing in the top six and the hunt is now on for his successor. A statement reads: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that manager Tony Docherty, Stuart Taylor, Alan Combe and Graeme Henderson have been relieved of their duties at the football club with immediate effect.

“Tony was appointed manager of Dundee FC in May 2023 after the club was promoted to the Scottish Premiership and in his first season in charge guided the club to a top six finish in the league. Sunday’s result confirmed the club’s place in the Scottish Premiership for next season. However, this season the results of the team have not met the standards expected by the club. With the club finishing the season in tenth position, one place above the relegation play-off position, the club have taken the decision to relieve Tony of his duties.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Tony, Stuart, Alan and Graeme for all of the work they have put into the club during their time at Dundee FC. We wish them all the best for the future. The club intends at this juncture to restructure the football department and the process to appoint a new management team begins immediately.”

As per McBookie, there are former Hearts and Hibs managers in the top five favourites for the job alongside members of the Celtic coaching staff. There are also former Rangers players in the mix alongside names from further afield. Have a look below at the runners and riders.