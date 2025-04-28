Hearts’ search for Neil Critchley’s successor is already underway and there are dozens of available options for the job. Jamestown Analytics will scutinise every candidate as part of a continued succession plan which operates throughout the year for players and coaches. It must now deliver a new manager fit for the demands of Tynecastle Park.

Jamestown looks closely at coaches with a record of improving players, or who overachieved in previous jobs, and who could therefore settle in and help Hearts progress. Their influence on the search process will be considerable, but it is down to senior Tynecastle officials to select the man they want to appoint.

There may be a desire for someone who has experience of Scottish football, or at least British football, but others from abroad will also hold a certain amount of appeal. Interest in the position is already substantial but, for now, Liam Fox is the interim Hearts head coach. His task is to steer the club clear of relegation from the Scottish Premiership. Meanwhile, a number of different individuals will be assessed.

The Edinburgh News has put together a list of potential options for the job, detailing managers of varied backgrounds and nationalities who may be suited to Hearts. Some are Scottish, some are British, and some are foreign:

FABIO PECCHIA Age 51. Italian coach who led Parma to the Serie B title and promotion to Serie A last year. Previously managed Cremonese, Juventus Under-23s and Hellas Verona. Prioritises an attacking approach, a strong mentality and is keen to develop young players. Currently out of work.

GRAHAM ARNOLD Age 61. Popular Australian who left his job as national coach last year. Took the Socceroos to World Cup 2022 in Qatar, leading them to the last 16 where they lost to eventual champions Argentina. Arnold has never managed in Europe but is keen to work in Scotland and knows the squad at Tynecastle. Already familiar with Hearts' Australian midfielders Cammy Devlin, who he took to Qatar, and Calem Nieuwenhof. Currently out of work.

CHRISTIAN EICHNER Age 42. Head coach of German club Karlsruher since 2020. Has them punching above their weight regularly despite not having the resources of other clubs in the 2.Bundesliga. Favours discipline in defence and creative tactics in attack, but is able to execute different systems. Karlsruher are unlikely to let him leave willingly so Hearts would face a fight for his services if they made a move.