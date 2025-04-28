Next Hearts manager odds: Ex gaffers rank high in betting market as former Rangers and Liverpool man included

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST

Here are the latest odds when it comes to possible next Hearts managers

Hearts are on the hunt for a new leader after Neil Critchley’s sacking as head coach.

The former Blackpool and QPR boss has left Tynecastle after just six months in charge. It’s the second time this season the axe has been wielded after Steven Naismith was relieved of head coach duties after a poor start to this season.

Currently, Hearts are in the bottom six and five points off the relegation play-off spot of 11th. Attentions are turning within the fanbase to who comes next and debate is stirring on who that may be, with Jamestown Analytics bound to get involved.

McBookie have released the first round of odds with potential candidates. These aren’t names Hearts are talking to necessarily, but rather a list of runners and riders for potential replacements for Naismith. There’s a range of contenders, from former gaffers, to Premiership rivals and others from near and far. Take a look.

20/1

1. Charlie Adam

20/1 | SNS Group

20/1

2. David Martindale

20/1 Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

16/1

3. Thomas Courts

16/1 Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

16/1

4. Michael Skibbe

16/1 | AFP via Getty Images

