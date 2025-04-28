Hearts are on the hunt for a new leader after Neil Critchley’s sacking as head coach.

The former Blackpool and QPR boss has left Tynecastle after just six months in charge. It’s the second time this season the axe has been wielded after Steven Naismith was relieved of head coach duties after a poor start to this season.

Currently, Hearts are in the bottom six and five points off the relegation play-off spot of 11th. Attentions are turning within the fanbase to who comes next and debate is stirring on who that may be, with Jamestown Analytics bound to get involved.