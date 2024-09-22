Hearts are looking for a new head coach to replace Steven Naismith who was sacked following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to St Mirren with the Jambos bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Scottish bookmakers McBookie have released their betting market with who they believe could be the early contenders to replace Naismith in the Tynecastle dugout. Former Sunderland and Stoke City manager Alex Neil is the early favourite while Kilmarnock gaffer Derek McInnes and Buddies’ boss Stephen Robinson are also amongst the contenders.

Here is the list of the bookmakers early favourite to be the next permanent manager of Heart of Midlothain Football Club: