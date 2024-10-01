Next Hearts manager odds: Former Borussia Dortmund and Leverkusen coach makes a move in betting market

A range of names familiar and not so are mentioned in the next Hearts manager contenders list.

They have European endeavours to focus on in the short-term but the hunt for a new leader remains ongoing.

Hearts moved to sack Steven Naismith as head coach last month. Interim gaffer Liam Fox had charge of the team on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Ross County, as they sit nine games without a win in all competitions.

Dinamo Minsk are the challenge in their Conference League opener in Azerbaijan this Thursday. Names continue to be mentioned with regards the Hearts vacancy, with Brighton chairman Tony Bloom’s proposed investment deal allowing access to his analytics system that have uncovered Seagulls bosses previously.

Gambling.com have listed odds with a list of contenders. These aren’t names Hearts are talking to necessarily, but rather a list of runners and riders for potential replacements for Naismith.

There’s a range of candidates, from a former Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen coach to former gaffers. Take a look.

6/4

1. Arnar Gunnlaugsson

6/4 | Getty Images

2/1

2. Stephen Robinson

2/1 | SNS Group

5/2

3. John McGlynn

5/2 Photo: Michael Gillen

11/4

4. Alex Neil

11/4 Photo: Harry Trump

