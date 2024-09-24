The next Hearts manager hunt is on after Steven Naismith’s sacking - with fans eager to see who comes next.

Some may already be drawing up their wish list for potential replacements, amid a losing run of eight straight matches and Hearts finding themselves bottom of the league. Interim manager Liam Fox will lead the team this weekend in the Premiership against Ross County.

In updated odds from McBookie, some new names from Scandinavia have appeared in the runners and riders list, as has a former Hearts player. Some names with links to Brighton are also in the list amid talk of investment from Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom.

These managers aren’t people who Hearts are definitely talking to right now or have an interest in, rather people the bookmakers have listed as possible options. Here’s the 28 gaffers that are mentioned.