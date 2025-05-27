“After the final match of the 2024/25 season, Wimmer travelled back home to Germany. He reached out to the Chairman and Chief Executive of the club to inform them that he would like to remain in Germany to take up a position as manager of 3. Liga side SSV Jahn Regensburg. Wimmer explained the reasons for wishing to accept the new role were predominantly due to major family issues that have recently arisen in Germany. Following extensive conversations with Michael, the club very reluctantly negotiated a compensation package with SSV Jahn Regensburg. The Club wishes Michael and his family the best going forward. The Club will now start the process of recruiting a new manager with immediate effect.”