Next Motherwell manager odds: Former Hearts boss and Hibs heroes amongst Fir Park favourites

By Ben Banks

Published 27th May 2025, 09:26 BST

Hearts and Hibs faces of the past are amongst the favourites for the vacant managerial position at Motherwell.

Boss Michael Wimmer unexpectedly quit the club last week amid family issues in Germany, just three months after joining the club. A statement read: “We can confirm that Michael Wimmer has departed the club to become manager of German side SSV Jahn Regensburg.

“After the final match of the 2024/25 season, Wimmer travelled back home to Germany. He reached out to the Chairman and Chief Executive of the club to inform them that he would like to remain in Germany to take up a position as manager of 3. Liga side SSV Jahn Regensburg. Wimmer explained the reasons for wishing to accept the new role were predominantly due to major family issues that have recently arisen in Germany. Following extensive conversations with Michael, the club very reluctantly negotiated a compensation package with SSV Jahn Regensburg. The Club wishes Michael and his family the best going forward. The Club will now start the process of recruiting a new manager with immediate effect.”

It leaves Motherwell scrambling for a fresh leader and there are some Hearts and Hibs men of the past who have been declared in the top three runners and riders with others not far behind. Take a look at the latest odds as per McBookie.

20/1

1. Barry Ferguson -

20/1 | Getty Images

12/1

2. Des Buckingham

12/1 | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

12/1

3. Torsten Lieberknecht

12/1 Photo: Alex Grimm

12/1

4. Thomas Courts

12/1 Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

