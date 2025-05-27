Motherwell are seeking a new manager - and Hearts plus Hibs men of the past are in the running.
Boss Michael Wimmer unexpectedly quit the club last week amid family issues in Germany, just three months after joining the club. A statement read: “We can confirm that Michael Wimmer has departed the club to become manager of German side SSV Jahn Regensburg.
“After the final match of the 2024/25 season, Wimmer travelled back home to Germany. He reached out to the Chairman and Chief Executive of the club to inform them that he would like to remain in Germany to take up a position as manager of 3. Liga side SSV Jahn Regensburg. Wimmer explained the reasons for wishing to accept the new role were predominantly due to major family issues that have recently arisen in Germany. Following extensive conversations with Michael, the club very reluctantly negotiated a compensation package with SSV Jahn Regensburg. The Club wishes Michael and his family the best going forward. The Club will now start the process of recruiting a new manager with immediate effect.”
It leaves Motherwell scrambling for a fresh leader and there are some Hearts and Hibs men of the past who have been declared in the top three runners and riders with others not far behind. Take a look at the latest odds as per McBookie.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.