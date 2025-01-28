Motherwell are on the lookout for a new manager - with Hearts and Hibs faces of the past linked via the latest odds.

Stuart Kettlewell has resigned from his post with the Fir Park club fifth in the Premiership, and having been to the Premier Sports Cup semi-final this campaign. They are on a run of one win in nine games amid an injury crisis within the team.

A club statement reads: “Stuart approached Chief Executive Brian Caldwell on Monday morning to explain why he wished to resign. Stuart explained that some of the personal abuse was now affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games.

“As a result, he felt it would be best if he tendered his resignation. Since being appointed manager in February 2023, Stuart has managed 92 games overall, boasting a win percentage of 41.3%, the highest of any Motherwell manager since Stuart McCall.

“He guided Motherwell to safety, narrowly missing out on top-six football in his first three months in charge, collecting 30 points out of a possible 42. The good form ran into 2023/24, when Motherwell went ten league games without defeat, the longest run since 2010, and again, narrowly missed out on top-six football.

“This season, he guided the club back to Hampden for the first time in six years in the Premier Sports Cup and has the team sitting fifth in the league currently. All of this was achieved despite the sale of a number of key players for substantial transfer fees. The club wishes to thank Stuart for his hard work and total dedication during his time at the club. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

The latest odds from McBookie show a former Hearts manager as the current favourite, with plenty other ex-Tynecastle and Hibs men in the running. This isn’t Motherwell’s definitive list of candidates, rather a look at the type of managers who could turn options.

Here is how the odds currently stack up, from biggest outsiders to the current favourites.