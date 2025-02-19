A range of former Hearts and Hibs players plus managers feature in the bookmakers list to become next Partick Thistle boss.

Of the 14 names listed by McBookie in the initial contenders rankings, seven of them have history with either side from Edinburgh’s Premiership clubs, four sitting in top five contention. Then there’s some Edinburgh City representation included too.

Thistle are hunting their new boss after axing club legend Kris Doolan. They may sit in the promotion play-off spots but they face a battle to maintain fourth spot and a title charge in the Championship already looks over.