Next Partick Thistle manager odds: Ex Hearts and Hibs faces included in 14-man contenders list for Firhill gig

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 19th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST

There are a number of former Hearts and Hibs faces in the mix to become the next Partick Thistle manager.

A range of former Hearts and Hibs players plus managers feature in the bookmakers list to become next Partick Thistle boss.

Of the 14 names listed by McBookie in the initial contenders rankings, seven of them have history with either side from Edinburgh’s Premiership clubs, four sitting in top five contention. Then there’s some Edinburgh City representation included too.

Thistle are hunting their new boss after axing club legend Kris Doolan. They may sit in the promotion play-off spots but they face a battle to maintain fourth spot and a title charge in the Championship already looks over.

Attentions now turn to who comes next and who can clinch them a Premiership return they crave. With a former Hibs star in pole position as per the bookmakers, here are the latest odds for who could come in at Partick Thistle.

20/1

1. Ian McCall

20/1 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

16/1

2. Owen Coyle

16/1 | Getty Images

16/1

3. Neil McCann

16/1 | SNS Group

16/1

4. Billy Dodds

16/1 | SNS Group

