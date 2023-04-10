News you can trust since 1873
Steven Naismith is the earlier front runner to be the next permanent manager of Heart of Midlothian FC

Next permanent Hearts manager odds: Chelsea and Brentford coaches amongst earlier contenders with bookies

Here are the early contenders with odds makers for the next man to take on the Tynecastle hot seat after Robbie Neilson’s departure.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Heart of Midlothian FC are now in the process of searching for a new head coach after Robbie Neilson was relieved of his duties following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren.

The Tynecastle club parted company with the 46-year old after five consecutive defeats in all competitions and just one win in their last seven. Now, Scottish bookmakers McBookie.com have released their list of the early candidates to be named the neat permanent managers of Hearts.

The market refers specifically to the manager who will be in charge of the club on the opening day of the 2023/24 season and not a potential caretaker until the end of the current campaign. Here are the early betting odds for the next permanent Hearts manager:

4/1

1. Steven Naismith

4/1

5/1

2. Stephen Robinson

5/1

6/1

3. Neil McFarlane

6/1

7/1

4. Frankie McAvoy

7/1

