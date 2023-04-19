News you can trust since 1873
Watford boss Chris Wilder has taken over from current Hearts caretaker Steven Naismith as the bookies favourite to be the next permanent manager at Tynecastle

Next permanent Hearts manager odds: Massive move in market as Chris Wilder becomes favourite

Here are the early contenders with odds makers for the next man to take on the Tynecastle hot seat after Robbie Neilson’s departure.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:23 BST

Hearts continue to search for a new manager with former player Steven Naismith in caretaker charge until the end of the season.

Since the market was initially released earlier this month there has been one massive mover with Chris Wilder overtaking Naismith as the current bookmakers favourite for the role. The former Sheffield United boss is currently in charge of EFL Championship side Watford but only until the end of the current season and, should his time at Vicarage Road come to an end as expected, it could see the Tynecastle club come in with an offer.

Wilder was heavily liked as being of interest to Aberdeen to fill their managerial vacancy earlier this season before the Dons announced that Barry Robson would be in charge until the end of the current campaign. Here is how the current market, via BetVictor, looks for the next permanent manager of Heart of Midlothian FC:

2/1

1. Chris Wilder

2/1

5/1

2. Steven Naismith

5/1

8/1

3. Frankie McAvoy

8/1

8/1

4. Stephen Robinson

8/1

