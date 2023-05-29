News you can trust since 1873
Next permanent Hearts manager odds: Naismith favourite but former Sunderland boss has odds cut - gallery

Here is who the bookmakers odds suggest is best place to be the head coach at Tynecastle next season...

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 29th May 2023, 14:15 BST

The 2022/23 season is over for Heart of Miflothian and there is now a big summer ahead of recruitment and preparations for European qualifiers.

Before all that though there is the matter of who will lead the team for the new campaign as Tynecastle chiefs make a decision on the next permanent head coach of the Gorgie club. Current caretaker boss Steven Naismith is the frontrunner for the vacancy but there are a few other names in the conversation.

Here is how the bookmakers’ market for the next permanent Hearts manager looks:

*Only select names outside of the top 11 are represented, the full list is available at BetVictor’s website.

1/2

1. Steven Naismith

1/2

4/1

2. Marti Cifuentes (pic not available)

4/1

6/1

3. Alex Neil

6/1

16/1

4. John Kennedy

16/1

