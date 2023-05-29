The 2022/23 season is over for Heart of Miflothian and there is now a big summer ahead of recruitment and preparations for European qualifiers.

Before all that though there is the matter of who will lead the team for the new campaign as Tynecastle chiefs make a decision on the next permanent head coach of the Gorgie club. Current caretaker boss Steven Naismith is the frontrunner for the vacancy but there are a few other names in the conversation.