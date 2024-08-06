There’s little time for pondering in football and already the next manager chat is rife after one weekend of competitive action.

Raith Rovers have made the shock decision to axe boss and Hibs hero Ian Murray, following a 1-0 defeat to Airdrie. The Championship club insist it’s not a knee-jerk reaction, with the club only months on from a second-place finish in the division and placement in the Premiership play-off final.

Now the hunt for Murray’s replacement is on, and there are plenty of former Hearts and Hibs favourites in the next manager runners and riders odds, as shared by McBookie.