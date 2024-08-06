Next Raith Rovers manager: Three Hearts favourites + trio of ex-Hibs men in runners and riders odds

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 14:00 BST

A Hibs hero was surprisingly sacked on Monday

There’s little time for pondering in football and already the next manager chat is rife after one weekend of competitive action.

Raith Rovers have made the shock decision to axe boss and Hibs hero Ian Murray, following a 1-0 defeat to Airdrie. The Championship club insist it’s not a knee-jerk reaction, with the club only months on from a second-place finish in the division and placement in the Premiership play-off final.

Now the hunt for Murray’s replacement is on, and there are plenty of former Hearts and Hibs favourites in the next manager runners and riders odds, as shared by McBookie.

In total, there are three ex-Jambos and Hibees in the 13 men listed, with two of the six combining to form a duo. The rest are made up of names familiar to Scottish football fans, have a look.

5/1

1. Kevin Thomson

5/1 | Getty Images

6/1

2. Colin Cameron/John Potter

6/1 Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

6/1

3. Paul Hanlon

6/1 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

7/1

4. Rhys McCabe

7/1 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

