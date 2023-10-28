All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Hearts and Hibernian ahead of another tricky weekend for both teams.

Hearts and Hibs are back in action this weekend amid similar starts to the season so far. Just two points separate the two Edinburgh sides, and both suffered heavy defeats to Glasgow sides last weekend.

Hearts lost 4-1 to Celtic at home, while Hibs lost 4-0 to Rangers, and the two switch opponents this weekend, with the latter in Glasgow to face the Gers, while the former welcome Celtic to Easter Road. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both teams.

Hearts learn Rangers injury update

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has issued an injury update ahead of his side's clash with Hearts.

"Kemar (Roofe) will not be available for the weekend," he said. "We first need to make a really good assessment how to bring Kemar back in a way that he can be a long time back and not a short time because that has been the case the last couple of months, to get him fit for games but then in between struggling. "Borna (Barisic) we will see if he can train tomorrow or not. That's still a question mark. Cifuentes will hopefully train tomorrow with the team - Tom Lawrence and Dujon Sterling will not be available. Danilo has been out for a while and not played 90 minutes for a long time - he looked bright and we need to focus on making him stronger. It is a work in progress."

Montgomery on 'free hit' claims

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has been speaking ahead of his side's clash with Celtic. "The league table shows you they are the best team in the league right now," he said. "They are a fantastic team, Brendan has done a fantastic job with them since taking over, but it's always about us. Obviously, we give full respect to the opposition and need to defend better as a team.