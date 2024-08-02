2 . Player of the Year: Lawrence Shankland

He cleaned up last season, winning all five individual awards open to him across Scottish football. Capable of doing again this year, although it's a big ask. His goals will be vital to Hearts' aspirations and they are correct to value him in the £4m to £5m bracket even though he is in the last year of his contract. If his goals secure European league-stage football again this season, that's the amount of extra income Hearts will earn from UEFA. | SNS Group