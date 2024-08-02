New season means new optimism, and for Hearts there is plenty to be positive about as 2024/25 begins. A raft of new signings have strengthened a squad which finished third in last season’s Premiership holding a 12-point advantage over fourth-placed Kilmarnock. Might this season yield even greater reward?
A trophy is high on the priority list, as is keeping Lawrence Shankland should Rangers decide to make a move for the predatory striker. Hearts head coach Steven Naismith must also navigate a European campaign in either the new-look Europa League or Conference League. Demands, therefore, are plentiful.
Looking at nine different categories, we take a look at how the Tynecastle side might fare this season, both domestically and in Europe. We also analyse the individuals who could influence their campaign in our round of pre-season predictions:
1. League position: 3rd
The clear pre-season target for Hearts is always to finish third. They came third in 2021/22, fourth in 2022/23 and third in 2023/24. After strengthening their squad, they should be able to achieve third again this term. Other teams have improved, however, so a 12-point gap is unlikely this time. | SNS Group
2. Player of the Year: Lawrence Shankland
He cleaned up last season, winning all five individual awards open to him across Scottish football. Capable of doing again this year, although it's a big ask. His goals will be vital to Hearts' aspirations and they are correct to value him in the £4m to £5m bracket even though he is in the last year of his contract. If his goals secure European league-stage football again this season, that's the amount of extra income Hearts will earn from UEFA. | SNS Group
3. Young Player of the Year: Finlay Pollock
Provided he can avoid injuries, this could be a big year for the 20-year-old midfielder. He has effectively been robbed of two years of his career due to persistent fitness issues and will be desperate to make an impact. Extremely strong and athletic with a drive to get forward. | SNS Group
4. Top goalscorer: Lawrence Shankland
Who else? Unless he is sold during the season, it's difficult to see anyone else scoring more than him. Might not reach 31 goals again for the Edinburgh club. Then again, he just might. | SNS Group