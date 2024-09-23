There was plenty of big news coming out of Hearts these past seven days. Not only did the Jam Tarts sack their manager, Steven Naismith, they have also been met with the proposition of investment from Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom.

As such, we’ve put together a list of nine managers who have links with Brighton and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, another club that Bloom invests in. We will be looking at an array of head coaches in this piece - including former Sunderland, Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen managers.

Who would be your pick for the next person to take the Hearts hotseat, do you like the look of any of these names?

Gus Poyet The Uruguayan was most recently the manager of Greece - he has taken the reins at Sunderland, AEK Athens and Real Betis in the past.

Sami Hyypia Most will know Hyypia better for his time as a player with Liverpool - his biggest coaching role came at Bayer Leverkusen, whom he managed from 2012 to 2014.

Chris Hughton A nomadic manager, ex-Newcastle manager Chris Hughton was most recently the head coach of the Ghana national team.