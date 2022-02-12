Hearts insist there's no need to hit panic button after Dundee loss and consecutive defeats

For those at the club, that fact is evidence enough there’s no need to hit the panic button. The course will soon be corrected, they’ll get back to confidentally marching toward third place and complete an excellent achievement of getting back into Europe in their first season following promotion back to the cinch Premiership.

Before league duty resumes a week on Saturday with a trip to St Johnstone, there’s the matter of a visit from David Martindale’s Livingston in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. Prior to last season’s humiliation at the hands of Brora Rangers, Hearts had reached the final in consecutive years, going down narrowly to Celtic in both meetings.

Expectations have been raised since the beginning of this season and, given the quality in the squad, supporters will not stand for an early exit unless it comes at the hands of runaway favourites Celtic or Rangers, especially given the recent rough patch. This is a real chance for their club to do some real damage in the competition and such an opportunity cannot be wasted.

Michael Smith is available again for Hearts after missing the last four through back spasms. Picture: SNS

Ahead of the tie at Tynecastle, returning veteran Michael Smith revealed there had been no big inquisitions or team meetings over the last couple of days. It’s just a case of the team focusing on the task at hand and replicating the type of performance witnessed over the majority of the campaign.

“We don't have to reset anything,” said the Northern Irishman. “We're sitting third in the league, ten points clear in third so we don't have to have a crisis meeting. We just have to get back to what we've been good at in the first half of the season.

“Yeah, we've had two bad results in a row, and luckily other results have went our way and we've still got that gap, but we're not going to panic and reset anything. There's no need to do that at this stage of the season. We've played ever so well, I think, anyway.

“At a club like this we demand trophies. As players and staff we demand it ourselves. We want to pick up some silverware.

Taylor Moore fails to score with a late header as Hearts lose to Dundee at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

“Coming up from last year if we finish third it'll be a great achievement, but at the same time the Scottish Cup is the one we want to be lifting as well because we've missed out narrowly in the past few years. I would love to get my hands on it personally.”

A particular area of concern over the last two games has been in defence. Hearts held the third-best defensive record in the top flight by seven clear goals going into last weekend. They’re now level with Dundee United on 27 conceded each.

There has been a lack of experience in the group with Smith and Craig Halkett being out, while John Souttar also missed two games before returning to feature against Dundee. The injuries have also meant a state of flux with January signing Toby Sibbick being brought straight into the team for four consecutive fixtures after joining from Barnsley.

“I think there has been a lot of change,” said Smith. “I thought in the first half of the season it was a pretty stable three, five at the back. Soapy was out injured, Halks has been out and I’ve been out and we’ve had to chop and change and I think it’s unsettled us a bit but we just need to get back what we were doing in the first half of the season.

Nathaniel Atkinson has come into the club to compete with Michael Smith for a place in the first team. Picture: SNS

“It’s been a difficult two games for us. I thought first half at Ibrox we were all right, we had that 20 minutes spell where we collapsed a bit. The other night against Dundee, I thought we dominated the first half and couldn’t put it to bed. They got chances and it came back to bite us that we didn’t kill the game off.

“Toby is a great player, he was here before and I’ve followed his career after that and he’s done really well and I was glad to see him back. I think in the future he will definitely be a big player for us. Against Hibs I thought he was great that night.

"It was probably tough on him to be thrown him in at the deep end, needs must and all that.”

Sibbick hasn’t been the only recent signing who’s been forced to quickly adapt due to injuries with Smith’s new understudy, Nathaniel Atkinson, also pushed into action sooner than manager Robbie Neilson may have wished after Smith was substituted in the January defeat to Celtic due to back spasms.

Even though he was forced to watch from the sidelines while a player 11 years his junior took his spot in the team, Smith insists he welcomes the renewed competition.

“The manager was open with me when I signed my new contract that he was bringing someone in to compete and play,” said the 33-year-old. “I think Nathaniel has been chucked into the deep end a little bit and he's coped really well.

“At the same time I still want to try and play but it's up to the manager to try and pick the team. But I have no problems with competition. It helps breed positivity and you want to raise your game. Nathaniel's great, he's a great guy and we're glad to have him.

“Every footballer sets his own standards. You want to go out every week and perform, not only for yourself but for your family and the club. I've tried to do that. I've played quite a few games here and I'm glad standards have mostly been high enough to stay in the team.”

