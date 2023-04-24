No time off as Hearts arrange a friendly against Premiership opponents to plug the two-week break

Hearts will host a closed-door friendly against St Johnstone this Friday to fill the two-week break between Premiership fixtures. Management do not intend to give players extra time off as they strive to build on Saturday’s emphatic 6-1 win against Ross County.

A hat-trick for Lawrence Shankland, two Josh Ginnelly goals and one from Alex Cochrane ended a run of six straight defeats for the Edinburgh club in convincing fashion. Scottish Cup semi-finals take precedence this week ahead of the Premiership’s post-split matches, but interim Hearts manager Steven Naismith is keen to harness the energy and positivity at Riccarton after the weekend.

He and former Tynecastle team-mate Steven MacLean, St Johnstone’s interim manager, have arranged a bounce game to keep players active. Naismith hopes to learn more about some of his squad having been in charge for only two games since replacing Robbie Neilson.

“There isn't that much time off,” he explained to the Evening News. “We are still trying to get a routine here that works for us in terms of the way we play, and what we do in and out of possession. I'm not naive enough to think: 'Oh, we've won 6-1, we'll take some time off.' Players don't want that nowadays. They want to learn.

“As long as you are putting on good sessions and giving them content that makes them better players, they are happy to come in. It's not a case of giving them a week off because they've won. They will be in training this week.

“We've got a bounce game arranged for Friday at Tynie. That will be against St Johnstone and everybody in the squad will play. That gives me another chance to see how these guys can do in their preferred positions.

“The boys were in training on Sunday, we had our awards night on Sunday night, the boys are off Monday and then they are in the rest of the week. It's enjoyable work. We have all enjoyed being in. There have been long days, the players have had more meetings than normal, but the proof is in their performances. They are getting better.”