'Odds on the treble', 'Gary Mackay-Steven's mojo' - What Hearts fans thought of win over Cove Rangers

Hearts fans had their say on the win over Cove Rangers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

There were plenty of positives for supporters to take:

@maroonspecs: “Whisper it, but it looks like the real Gary Mackay-Steven has finally found his mojo. A front three of him, Boyce and Ginnelly firing on all cylinders ought to cause a few sleepless nights for defenders this season.”

@ThisMyStoryPod: “Halliday a standout. Ginnelly lively along with Boyce and GMS. Pollock was everywhere as well, never stopped grafting. Cochrane will need to do more, bit light weight at times but done okay. Mikey Smith played every position other than keeper. Tynie was beautiful.”

@RFBorthwick: “Will happily watch Michael Smith play 6 different positions at once all season”

@MrCraigMcGill: “Great to finish the first game back at Tynie with a win. Good to see Craig Gordon set a new clean sheet record too.”

@NJJarvie: “I know that was only Cove etc etc but what’s the odds on us winning the treble?”

@GrantLacey1: “Job well done lads. Congratulations to young Finlay Pollock who had a great game and big Craig for breaking the clean sheet record. Also worth a mention was the left back for Cove. Boy did well against Gino.”

@DMcIver22: “A faultless performance. Everyone played brilliantly. The formation allowed a free flowing, attacking mindset that clearly benefits us. Souttar, Smith and Boyce are key to that. Smith ran the show, Boyce was incredible and it's insane we only scored 3. Exactly what we wanted.”