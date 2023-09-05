The London born defender only moved Tynecastle last month but his immediate future with the Edinburgh club is currently unknown.

Odel Offiah’s future at Hearts has been described as ‘not yet known’ after the defender returned to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion this week.

It has been reported that a medical incident led to the player needing hospital treatment with our sister title The Scotsman confirming that ‘the exact nature of the problem has not been made public’ but ‘Offiah has been discharged from hospital and has returned to the south coast to continue his recovery.’

Finally, it has also been reported that ‘it is not yet clear whether Offiah will return to Hearts to see out the rest of his temporary deal.’ he defender memorably scored on debut for the Jambos as he netted the second goal in their 4-0 Viaplay Cup victory over Partick thistle at Tynecastle on August 20.