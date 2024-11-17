Old Firm heavyweights Celtic and Rangers are the two standout teams in the Scottish Premiership when it comes to trophies and wealth.

The pair regularly compete in European football in most seasons and have long boasted the strongest teams on paper in terms of market value.

However, as fans know in Edinburgh, there is much more to the Scottish Premiership than just the Old Firm and the likes of Hearts and Hibs are also known for producing and acquiring their fair share of wonderful talents.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have also shown signs of upsetting the apple cart in recent months and have kept pace with Celtic with an incredible start of 10 victories and one draw from their opening 11 games.

In a nutshell, there’s been plenty of outstanding performances from players outside of the Old Firm in the opening weeks of the season. But who are the best 15 players in terms of market value outside of Glasgow?

Here’s all you need to know, according to popular statistics website Transfermarkt.