Operation success for Hearts players John Souttar and Uche Ikpeazu

Hearts players John Souttar and Uche Ikpeazu have both undergone successful operations on their respective injuries, manager Craig Levein has confirmed.

Centre-back Souttar had hip surgery and is on crutches, whilst striker Ikpeazu went under the knife to cure a foot problem.

Both players are recovering and will not play again until after the new year. Doctors are pleased with the results of both procedures.

“Uche and John’s operations went well, so that’s a positive,” Levein told the Evening News. “Uche had his earlier last week and John towards the end of the week. They are obviously a wee bit away from coming back but both surgeons were happy with the outcomes.”

Full-back Marcus Godinho could feature in tomorrow’s derby with Hibs after recently returning from a knee injury.

“Marcus played in the Aberdeen game and took a bit of time to get over it. He is not quite at full speed but he has been training,” added Levein.