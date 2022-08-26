Orestis Kiomourtzoglou close to Hearts move after fee agreed with Heracles Almelo

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tynecastle officials have agreed a deal worth £350,000 for the 24-year-old and hope to complete his signing in the final few days of the summer transfer window.

Kiomourtzoglou operates as a central midfielder and Hearts believe he will strengthen that department by competing for a first-team place. He is expected to sign a three-year contract provided there are no unexpected hitches.

A product of the youth system at German fourth division side SpVgg Unterhaching, Kiomourtzoglou moved to Heracles in 2019 and quickly became an established name at the Dutch second divison side.

He came to Hearts’ attention when scouts were tasked with finding a combative central midfielder earlier this summer. Kiomourtzoglou carries a physical presence at 6ft 1in tall but is also a composed passer of the ball with the required energy to get around the middle of the pitch.

He is expected to arrive in Edinburgh over the weekend if all goes to plan and will become Hearts’ seventh summer signing. Defenders Kye Rowles, Lewis Neilson and Alex Cochrane, plus midfielder Jorge Grant, winger Alan Forrest and striker Lawrence Shankland all arrived earlier in the window.

The club also remain keen to agree a loan deal for Nottingham Forest attacker Alex Mighten. Talks are ongoing regarding that move.

The transfer window closes on August 31 and the final few days could be reasonably busy for a number of cinch Premiership sides.