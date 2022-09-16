Orestis Kiomourtzoglou set to start his Hearts career after UK Home Office approval
Recent Hearts signing Orestis Kiomourtzoglou is ready to begin his Tynecastle career in earnest after the UK Home Office approved his working visa.
The German midfielder signed a three-year contract with the Edinburgh club back on August 28 but has been unable to play or train whilst awaiting the necessary documents.
Those have now been ratified, leaving Kiomourtzoglou free to start life with his new team-mates after more than two weeks in limbo.
He cost Hearts £350,000 from the Dutch second division club Heracles Almelo and, aged 24, is viewed as a signing with the potential to develop further in Scotland.
More to follow….