Orestis Kiomourtzoglou set to start his Hearts career after UK Home Office approval

The German midfielder signed a three-year contract with the Edinburgh club back on August 28 but has been unable to play or train whilst awaiting the necessary documents.

Those have now been ratified, leaving Kiomourtzoglou free to start life with his new team-mates after more than two weeks in limbo.

He cost Hearts £350,000 from the Dutch second division club Heracles Almelo and, aged 24, is viewed as a signing with the potential to develop further in Scotland.

Hearts' new signing Orestis Kiomourtzoglou had to wait for a UK visa.

