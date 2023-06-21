News you can trust since 1873
Outgoing Hearts forward pens emotional farewell message after signing for new club

Euan Henderson has penned an emotional message on social media after the forward signed for Hamilton Accies after leaving Hearts.
By Craig Fowler
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:06 BST

The 22-year-old signed for the Lanarkshire club after his contract at Tynecastle Park ran down. In total he played 56 times in maroon, scoring on four occasions.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Queen’s Park, unfortunately being the reason for the Spiders’ expulsion from the Scottish Cup after he featured in the fifth-round victory over Inverness CT as an ineligible player.

He had previous spells with Montrose and Alloa Athletic, the latter of which saw him score 14 times in Scotland’s League One and it’s a level he’ll be returning to after agreeing to join John Rankin, a former Hearts youth coach, and his Accies side.

Euan Henderson, alongside top goalscorer from last term Lawrence Shankland, at full-time after Hearts lost away to Fiorentina in last season's Europa Conference League. Picture: SNSEuan Henderson, alongside top goalscorer from last term Lawrence Shankland, at full-time after Hearts lost away to Fiorentina in last season's Europa Conference League. Picture: SNS
A day after his move to Accies was revealed on social media, Henderson took to Instagram to thank those who helped and supported him during his Hearts adventure.

He wrote: “After being at the club for nine years, I’m forever grateful for the opportunity @heartofmidlothianfc have given me in helping me realise my dream of becoming a professional footballer. In that time I’ve met loads of amazing people and made special memories that will be with me for the rest of my life.

“Would like to thank all the players, coaches and staff over the years. Special thanks to the fans who have been fantastic with me, I appreciate it a lot. Thank you everyone.

"I am now excited for this new chapter in my life with @acciesfcofficial and I can’t wait to get going.”

