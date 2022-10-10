@AlanMeikle: “No need for Craig Gordon to apologise. He'll make the odd gaff when he's got to deal with 2000 pass backs a game. McKay's just as much of a howler.”

@PansHearts: “We saw a battling Hearts side bail their keeper out after 2 years of him bailing them out.”

@CraigAHamil: “Hate to say it but Gordon needs rested. Too many fixtures in a short time with internationals and conference league, and with a newborn bairn on top. Give Clark a game.”

@lauriedunsire: “I think Barrie McKay and Craig Gordon both owe NattyAkka a pint after that one. Bit of a chaotic second half, plenty of issues but at least a bit of fight to get back into it. Atkinson and Humphrys positives. What a bleedin' strike by the way.”

@TheHeartsReview: “Poor performance and quite frankly a poor result, the late equaliser papers over the cracks but overall it's a disappointing afternoon for Hearts. Another two ridiculous goals to give away. Humphreys and Atkinson even without the goals are the only ones to get pass marks.”

@ISconnieI: “Still issues to be addressed for me and it's mainly set pieces. Attacking set pieces, defending set pieces, nobody showing for throw ins, messing about at goal kicks. We haven't got a clue what we're doing and it's absolutely criminal with 3 first team coaches.”

@Jam_Tarts: “Understand the negativity, but that’s a game that no so long ago we’d have lost 2-0 without so much of a whimper. With 4/5 first team players out, got to look at some of the positives…”

Stephen Humphreys celebrates with fellow goal scorer Nathaniel Atkinson, who makes it 2-2. Picture: Rob Casey / SNS

@HeartsTillWeDie: “You can blame Neilson for some things but you can’t blame him for the dire finishing on show. Shankland with two good chances, Humphrys with a decent one in the first half and McKays absolute sitter. Ain’t good enough.”