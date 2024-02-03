Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Naismith acclaimed Hearts' momentum after a 3-2 win at Dundee continued their juggernaut in third place in the Premiership. The Tynecastle head coach has now overseen eight wins and a draw from the last nine matches, resulting in a 12-point advantage in third spot.

Lawrence Shankland ignored his recent contract impasse to score a penalty and the winning goal after Alan Forrest scored Hearts' first goal. Dundee were aggrieved at losing 3-2 to Hearts again after twice being in the lead, but the visitors' character made them unstoppable.

"I thought it was good, entertaining football. I think it was two teams that are confident and well-coached, and two teams that have a never-say-die attitude. That’s the way the game went," explained Naismith. "I thought we started quite well and got control in the game. The niggle at half-time was our decision-making in the final third, and our tempo at times when we were moving the ball.

"We went in 1-0 down and the goals we conceded today were sloppy, but I never felt we were out of it or we were struggling. We were a constant threat. The big thing that we have built over time is our resilience and our character. We don’t change, we continue to keep moving the ball and working opportunities rather than getting sucked into going direct.

"In the second half, it could have swung either way – we could have come away with a defeat, a draw, or a win. It became a bit more open and both teams had chances, but we made the right choices in the second half in our attacks to get us the win."

Shankland's contribution to all three goals made for a pivotal afternoon. Having failed to convert any of his previous three penalties, he stepped forward to level the match at 2-2 after the Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft was penalised for the ball striking his arm inside the area.

"Aye, I’m pleased. He [Shankland] is a top striker and somebody who we know is really important," said Naismith. "That’s why we want to tie him down on a longer contract, that’s why we want him to be here for as long as possible.

"There was a big bit of pressure on him for the penalty but he showed his quality again. Overall the performance of the group was brilliant and that is all we can ask. We continue to go into games saying: 'If we keep winning, the distance between us and the teams below us is going to be even greater.' That’s all we can keep doing.

"I thought Lawrence would take the penalty but there was no discussion. Shanks is experienced enough, as he showed in the Aberdeen game when he didn’t want to hit it and [Jorge] Grant stepped up. Being the captain, being the leader, he obviously felt confident enough and stuck it away."

Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson got a hand to the ball and almost kept it out. "I couldn’t see it until it hit the net. I don’t normally watch these things," admitted Naismith. "You need that calmness, and then the second goal shows Lawrence’s calmness again. Overall I am delighted with the team and that character that we have shown.

"I actually enjoyed the game and thought our overall performance was decent, which made it enjoyable. If we had come away with one point or no points then it might have been different, but there were loads of positives and it was a good game of football.

"Dundee are at the start of a journey with a good manager and young players who are talented. They have been really good and we knew we would have to work really hard to get the win. They will win more games than they don’t here at Dens."

Toby Sibbick stepped in at centre-back for Hearts after Tynecastle officials rejected a loan offer from Fleetwood Town on deadline day. Stephen Kingsley was absent through illness and Craig Halkett only made the bench as he was also feeling unwell. "We have had illness. Halks was lucky to be here today. He probably pushed more than he should have but he has the characteristics of an old-fashioned leader, and he wanted to be here and be a part of it," revealed Naismith.

"He [Sibbick] knew he might have to play a part. Kingsley missed out and Halks was really struggling, so it was down to that more than anything else. Sibbick is somebody that is part of the group, and somebody that no matter where you ask him to play or what you ask him to do, he will work as hard as he can and give you his all. And the versatility he has got definitely has value for us."

Dundee were unhappy at referee Graham Grainger's decision to award a penalty against Ashcroft - and even more irked by VAR's failure to overturn the decision. "I’d love to come in after a game and talk about how good my team are but every week for the last five weeks we talk about decisions," said manager Tony Docherty.

“I don’t know what handball is. I said earlier on in the season, I spoke to big Ash there who is the most honest boy ever. What are you meant to do? Cut off a body part? When you are a yard away from a player and it hits you. It’s such a pivotal stage of the game. We’ve gone from 1-1 to score a wonderful, well-constructed goal to go 2-1 up and we were comfortable.

“Hearts are a really good side with a top striker, but I thought we were handling it well. That moment in the game changes everything." Docherty could not understand why a review of the incident by Grainger on a touchline monitor was not advised. "That’s my issue with it. I spoke to Ash and he’s the same. Why does he go and check it? I don’t understand?