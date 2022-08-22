Peter Haring explains why size matters for Hearts in Europa League

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring is looking forward to Thursday.

The Edinburgh side must overhaul a 2-1 first-leg deficit when FC Zurich visit Tynecastle Park on Thursday in order to reach the tournament’s group phase. The aggregate winners of the play-off tie will progress, while the losers parachute into the Europa Conference League groups.

Haring knows Hearts face a difficult task against the Swiss champions but pointed out that much smaller clubs have reached the Europa League lately.

Dundalk of Ireland, Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, Zorya Luhansk from Ukraine and Austrian club LASK Linz all featured in the 2020/21 group stage.

Last season, Midtjylland of Denmark and Bulgarians Ludogorets Razgrad took part in the sections, with tiny Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol appearing in the knockout phase.

Despite the safety net of a Conference League place, Haring stressed Hearts are completely motivated to qualify for the Europa League for the first time in their history. He is confident his club can hold their own at that level.

“Definitely. There have been clubs playing in that competition that are not the size of Hearts,” he declared. “I said it before when I signed for Hearts that playing in the Europa League was a big, big target. That’s where the club want to be and that’s the next step for us as a team – to be there regularly.”

Although financial rewards are not dramatically less in the Conference League, Haring explained that Hearts want to take part in the more prestigious competition.

“Yes, it does matter. You want to compete with the best teams possible,” he said. “If we have the chance to qualify for the Europa League then that is obviously the target we want to achieve.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to achieve something big with the club and get the club back where everyone thinks Hearts should be. As players, we want to be there as well. It’s just an opportunity to do something special for the club.

“We won’t win a trophy if we win the game on Thursday and qualify, but hopefully it’s going to be a great night for us and for the club.”

Tynecastle is sold out for the second leg as Hearts supporters prepare to generate an intimidating atmosphere for the Zurich players. “I think it affects everyone that comes to Tynecastle. I know what it’s going to be like,” said Haring.

“Our supporters, especially in big games, always put pressure on the away team. They help us and we have to use the crowd, especially early in the game, and then we will see what happens. For an away team, it’s not a great place to be and for us it’s a better prospect.

“We all know how big this game is for our club. Obviously it’s always disappointing to lose a game like Celtic on Sunday. But all eyes on Thursday now, we can’t wait for that game.