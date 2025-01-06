Peter Haring takes a big career step seven months after leaving Hearts
Former Hearts midfielder Peter Haring is nearing a return to football seven months after leaving Hearts. The 31-year-old is on trial at Wolfsberger AC in his native Austria, and could be set to play in the country’s Bundesliga for the first time in his career.
Should Haring impress coach Dietmar Kühbauer sufficiently to earn a contract, it would be his first experience of playing in the Austrian top flight. He previously spent time in the second tier with SV Ried, Austria Lustenau and Rapid Vienna’s B team.
Haring joined Hearts in 2018 from SV Ried and immediately became popular with supporters. He played in Scottish Cup finals and in European group-stage football with the Edinburgh club. He is now keen to resume his career after some injury problems and has joined Wolfsberger’s winter training preparations.
Haring can play in central defence or in a holding midfield role, and Kühbauer is willing to give the player time to settle in at Wolfsberger before making a decision. Earning a contract to play in Austria’s Bundesliga would be a major step in Haring’s career following his spell in Scotland, and he is keen to prove both his fitness and ability.