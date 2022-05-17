Peter Haring wants to stay at Hearts as Austrian reveals talks over new contract

Peter Haring celebrates opening the scoring in Hearts' 3-1 defeat to Rangers at the weekend. Picture: SNS

The Austrian’s current deal expires at the end of the season and, as things stand, Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Rangers could be his final appearance after four seasons in Edinburgh.

It was revealed in early April Hearts had offered a new deal to the 28-year-old. Both parties remain in negotiations as Saturday’s final approaches.

Asked whether it was a case of waiting until the Hampden encounter was out of the way before making a decision, Haring replied: “Not really, we’re speaking with each other and trying to make it happen. Hopefully we can get there.”

Head coach Robbie Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage have been proactive in getting key first-team players committed for the future. Craig Gordon signed up on Hogmanay, the day of his 39th birthday, and he was soon followed by defenders Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett and Michael Smith.

Later in the season Andy Halliday penned a new deal, while Barrie McKay also agreed an extension following an excellent debut campaign at Tynecastle.

Haring took a while to make himself a mainstay of the team this year, playing behind Beni Baningime and Cammy Devlin, but he’s played every match so far in 2022.

A popular player with the support, it’s been common for Hearts posts on Twitter to be met with various replies of “announce Haring”. Though he does say that attention from fans has been “no more than usual” when he’s been out in Edinburgh since the contract talks first started.

