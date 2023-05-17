An independent panel found the midfielder was not guilty of serious foul play after making a challenge on Mark O’Hara during the second half of the 2-2 draw in Paisley last Saturday.

His punishment has been downgraded to a yellow card for the act of “recklessly trips or attempts to trip an opponent” and he will be free to face Aberdeen this coming Saturday when the Dons visit Tynecastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club tweeted on Wednesday morning the good news to their supporters: “The club can confirm that Peter Haring's red card has been reduced to a caution following a Hampden hearing. Peter will be available for selection for Saturday's cinch Premiership match with Aberdeen at Tynecastle.”

Peter Haring was sent off against St Mirren for taking down Mark O'Hara near the halfway line. Picture: SNS

Haring was ordered off by referee David Dickinson, a decision which was upheld at the time despite a VAR check. Even though they had a man disadvantage, Stevie Naismith’s men were able to complete their comeback when Lawrence Shankland dispatched a penalty deep into stoppage time for what could prove to be a vital point.

Naismith said after the game about the red: “I thought it was a foul to stop the game from a counter-attack. It was right in front of me, I didn't think it was aggressive or even the speed I don't think is excessive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said last week I'm frustrated and I'm frustrated again this week because of a lack of consistency.

“The ref was really good at the end of the game, allowing me to speak to him and have a discussion and a conversation about it which is fine. I get his point of view and his team's point of view but it doesn't help us for three points.”

Hearts welcome Aberdeen to Tynecastle at the weekend looking to cut into a five-point gap held by Barry Robson’s side in third place. They defeated the Reds in Gorgie earlier this season with a thumping 5-0 triumph, but lost by that combined score across the two games which have taken place in the north east.

After Saturday’s match, Hearts travel to Rangers next Wednesday before hosting Edinburgh rivals Hibs in the last league game of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Message from the editor