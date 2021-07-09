The Premiership side have been fully in control of the Premier Sports Cup clash.

Before Gary Mackay-Steven’s goal, the visitors went close through the winger as well as Liam Boyce on a couple of occasions. At the other end Craig Gordon has not been tested.

Hearts have not had to go up through the gears yet. The back three have seen plenty of the ball with Peterhead stepping off, defending in two compact banks. The more the half has gone on, Hearts have been able to move the League One side around and create a few openings.

GMS has stayed pretty wide and looked to run over the top, while Josh Ginnelly has preferred to move more centrally with Michael Smith providing the width on the right.