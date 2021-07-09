LivePeterhead 0 - 2 Hearts RECAP: Robbie Neilson's men begin season with confident win
It has been 71 days since Hearts last played a competitive fixture, a 4-0 win at Stark’s Park over Raith Rovers as the team completed their Championship season in resounding fashion.
Before the Tynecastle club can return to top-flight action after a longer than usual pre-season, they enter the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup.
For the second time in four years, Hearts make the trip north to face Peterhead at Balmoor Stadium before fixtures against Cove Rangers, Stirling Albion and Inverness CT.
Neilson has so far added one player to last season’s squad with the arrival of Alex Cochrane, while Josh Ginnelly has signed a permanent deal. There could be roles for both Loic Damour, who didn’t feature during the Championship-winning campaign, and Jordan Roberts, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Motherwell.
Peterhead v Hearts LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:54
- Kick-off - 3pm
- Team news - 1.45pm
FT: Peterhead 0 - 2 Hearts
A solid 90 minutes for Hearts as they began their season with a comfortable win.
The only time the Premiership side were troubled when they presented Peterhead with a couple of openings through slack play. By and large, Robbie Neilson’s men were in firm control of the match and could have won more convincingly.
Liam Boyce was his usual self, dropping deep but also presenting the team’s biggest goal threat. Peter Haring and Michael Smith also impressed. The latter, at wing-back, played high and constantly offered the team width down the right. Haring grew into the game where he won possession and dictated play with his movement with and without the ball as well as his range of passing.
There were some nice cameos off the bench from Walker and Pollock.
All in all, a 90 minutes Neilson will be happy with.
Double change
Cochrane & Boyce OFF, Halliday & Henderson ON
Halkett goes close
A walker corner from the right is met by Halkett but his header lands on the roof of the net.
Impressive duo
Michael Smith has been excellent as a wing-back, a constant out ball on the right, while Peter Haring has been the player fans want to see, winning possession and progressing the game from midfield.
GMS OFF, Roberts ON
The winger makes his first appearance since the middle of January when he started against Alloa.
Smith should score
A haring ball over the top is sweeped up by Wilson but the ball falls to Smith but his attempted chip bounces well wide.
Nearly 3-0!
Walker immediately involved, playing the ball out wide to Cochrane who slid it into the path of GMS but the effort went just wide.
Haring booked
Souttar dispossessed with the Austrian cynically stopping the Peterhead attack.
Double sub for Hearts
Walker and McEneff OFF, Walker and Pollock ON
A great but simple move sees Peter Haring angle a ball out to Smith who in turns passes it to Boyce to net easily.
Another mix-up!
Craig Gordon took too long to play the ball but it is blocked and Peterhead nearly get an opportunity. The keeper and Peter Haring then have words.
Nearly 1-1
A long ball over the top sees Souttar try and head it back to Gordon but doesn’t get enough purchase. Russel McLean tried to lift the ball over Gordon but the effort bounces the wrong side of the post.
Fine move
Hearts break down the right through Ginnelly. He plays in Smith who skips past an opponent and cuts back for Haring but the Austrian fires over.
Back underway
HT: Peterhead 0 - 1 Hearts
The Premiership side have been fully in control of the Premier Sports Cup clash.
Before Gary Mackay-Steven’s goal, the visitors went close through the winger as well as Liam Boyce on a couple of occasions. At the other end Craig Gordon has not been tested.
Hearts have not had to go up through the gears yet. The back three have seen plenty of the ball with Peterhead stepping off, defending in two compact banks. The more the half has gone on, Hearts have been able to move the League One side around and create a few openings.
GMS has stayed pretty wide and looked to run over the top, while Josh Ginnelly has preferred to move more centrally with Michael Smith providing the width on the right.
Neilson will probably like Haring and McEneff to get on the ball more and probe through the middle.