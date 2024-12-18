Petrocub arrive in Edinburgh with a promise for Hearts

The Moldovan club have no intention of making up the numbers

Petrocub arrive in Edinburgh on Wednesday aiming for a result against Hearts despite already being eliminated from the UEFA Conference League. The Moldovan club cannot reach the next stage, unlike their hosts, who are chasing victory to secure a spot in February’s knockout round play-off.

Andrei Martin, the Petrocub head coach, promised that his team intend to finish the league phase strongly by getting a result in Edinburgh. “We can say that it is an opponent with a name in Scottish football, a participant of European football, a team with traditions,” said Martin when discussing Hearts.

“We come here to play a good match, to gain experience from this competition, and in the end we want to get a good result for our team, to finish this competition well. We want to do well, we want to show our level, we want to reach our maximum so that Petrocub is a force. We want to show a good match and we want to be happy with everyone after the match.”

The Moldovan champions are without several first-team regulars for this trip but defender Ion Jordan is available. He echoed his manager’s sentiments. “The last match of this competition is this year, against Hearts,” said Jordan. “[They have] a very dynamic style of play, very aggressive.

“This year was a dream for us, after we won the league and cup, we qualified for this beautiful competition, and we want to finish it well. We hope for a positive result and we will see how it will be after the match.”