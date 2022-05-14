Player ratings for Hearts after Rangers defeat as only one player scores a 7

GK – Craig Gordon – 6
Couldn’t do anything about any of the three goals. Made a decent stop from Cedric Itten in the first half with his legs.
DR – Michael Smith – 4
Whether he was a victim of the system or not, Alex Lowry had a field day in the first half with Smith continuously giving him too much room. Moved into the centre of midfield after the break but wasn’t much better.
DC – Toby Sibbick – 5
Was… fine (?) in a back-line which looked surprisingly rattled by a reserve Rangers side. A wee bit too plodding at times when moved into midfield.
DC – Stephen Kingsley – 5
One of the more experienced members in a defence that was embarrassed by a youthful away side. Has to take a share of the blame.
DL – Alex Cochrane – 5
Fewer complaints defensively about Cochrane than Smith on the other side, but wouldn’t go as far as to describe his performance as “good”.
MR – Gary Mackay-Steven – 5
Looked lively and showed belief in trying to run at the opposition but lacked a final ball.
MC – Cammy Devlin – 5
Got a bit lost in the central midfield area. Put in his usual effort but not to much effect and got barked at by Robbie Neilson. Subbed at the break.
MC – Peter Haring – 7
A “good” performance might be a little strong, but he was one of the better members in maroon and got himself on the scoresheet with an excellent finish.
ML – Barrie McKay – 6
Almost played an inch-perfect through pass to himself before the break. Unlucky with a couple of efforts that just flashed beyond the goal. Had another effort he should’ve done better with.
FC – Liam Boyce – 6
Was on the field less than 15 minutes before being forced off with what appeared to be a groin strain, but he looked really sharp in those minutes. All the more reason to worry about his health ahead of next week.
FC – Ellis Simms – 6
A decent first half including setting up Haring for the opening goal. Barely seen after the break before going off.
Sub – Josh Ginnelly – 5
Similar to GMS. Ran at his man and tried to make things happen but it just wouldn’t.
Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 5
Did a little better than Smith at right-back, but not by much.
Sub – Andy Halliday – 5
Very good against Motherwell in midweek, he was error-strewn after coming on against his old club.
Sub – John Souttar – 5
Good to see him back, but some of the defending didn’t bode well for next week.
Sub – Craig Halkett – 5
See above.
Player ratings scale
10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.