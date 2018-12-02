‘Playing against 12 men’ – Hearts boss Craig Levein hits out at ‘terrible’ ref Bobby Madden

Have your say

Hearts boss Craig Levein lambasted referee Bobby Madden after watching his side go down 2-1 to Rangers.

Goals from Connor Goldson and Alfredo Morelos gave Rangers victory after a Gareth McAuley own goal put Hearts ahead, but Rangers’ second goal was clearly offside, while Levein was irked at Madden’s reluctance to caution Morelos for a series of fouls.

“I’ve lost my voice shouting at the referee,” Levein said. “I thought it was a terrible performance.

“How Morelos gets away with what he gets away with, I don’t understand.

“How many fouls can you give away without being booked?

“Like Neil Lennon said when Hibs played Celtic at Celtic Park, it was like playing against 12 men.

“I was delighted with the players after their difficult run and I feel that, on another day, it is a game we could have won.”