Poll: How should Hearts line up to face Motherwell? You decide

Hearts return to league action at Fir Park on Saturday following the international break when they go in search of their fifth win from five league games against Motherwell which begins a run of St Johnstone, Livingston and Rangers in the Ladbrokes Premiership, plus a Betfred Cup quarter-final versus the Steelmen.

Despite the long-term absence of captain Christophe Berra and minor injury to Harry Cochrane, Craig Levein has an abundance of talent available to him, but who would be in your line-up against Motherwell?

Results of what Hearts fans think the starting XI should be against Motherwell will be published on Friday.

