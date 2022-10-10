Positive and negative Hearts injury news on Michael Smith, Andy Halliday and Craig Halkett ahead of Fiorentina tie

Midfielder Andy Halliday and defender Michael Smith are recovering from tight hamstrings and are hopeful of making the match in the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Halliday limped off near the end of Sunday’s 2-2 Premiership draw at Kilmarnock, whilst Smith sat out that match in order to recover.

The Northern Irishman was forced off with a hamstring issue during last week’s match with Fiorentina at Tynecastle Park and was not risked in Ayrshire. Hearts are quietly confident both players will be available this Thursday as they look to spring a surprise against Serie A opposition.

Halliday and Smith bring a wealth of experience to manager Robbie Neilson’s starting line-up, which will be vital against one of Italian football’s traditionally strong sides. Fiorentina’s 3-0 victory at Tynecastle last week underlined their quality and goalscoring abilities.

On the down side for Hearts, centre-back Craig Halkett is unlikely to play in Tuscany. He is still suffering with a hamstring problem and will not be rushed back into action until he is ready. Medical staff estimate that he should be available again later this month.

Hearts face a punishing run of matches between now and then. They return from Florence to meet Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday and then Celtic at Tynecastle a week on Saturday. Latvian champions RFS arrive in Gorgie for matchday five of the Conference League group stage before Ocotber ends with a trip north to meet Ross County.

Halkett’s return is eagerly anticipated to steady the defence but he is being given the necessary time to regain full fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad