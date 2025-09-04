Derek McInnes has provided the latest on a Hearts star’s comeback from injury

Derek McInnes has revealed that Craig Gordon is making positive strides in his injury comeback bid.

The veteran stopper has not played competitively this season after an issue stemming from a disc problem in his neck that has caused a nerve problem down his arm. Alexander Schwolow has arrived after time at Union Berlin in Germany to bolster the goalkeeping ranks, with back-up Ryan Fulton also picking up an injury recently. Zander Clark has started this term at number one.

Gordon was back in some training ahead of last weekend’s Premiership win at Livingston, to the delight of head coach McInnes. He says that the club will take appropriate steps amid the veteran’s comeback bid based off messages that Gordon’s body is sending him over the injury.

Hearts injury update on Craig Gordon

McInnes said: “It wasn't the full session, but he was integrated to that, and I thought it was good just to have him there. It's nice to see his presence and good to have him back. It'll be good for him just to get some consecutive days training with the squad hopefully, and then just build up that rhythm really that every player needs.

“He's been a long time out, but certainly the way he was, hopefully it's a bit of encouragement for him and us. You don't have the career that he's had without having a determination and a motivation. I mean, he's got a lot of natural attributes and talent, but so many people spoke about exactly what Craig is.

“He's been arguably the best goalkeeper of our generation. It's not going to be a motivation or determination that will stop him, I don't think. So, hopefully, he catches a bit of fortune and can stay fit both for us and Scotland.

Hearts verdict on Lawrence Shankland missing out on Scotland call-up

“Every time I ask the medical department or the goalkeeping department there, I think everyone's just saying, look, the nature of the injury, the time he's been out, it's just about let's just kind of see how it goes. I think Craig feels as if he's took a step forward in the last week in the conversation I had with him. I think for a player of his age, he’ll know his body better than anybody. So, if he feels he's ready to step up his work, then that will do for us.”

With the international break in progress, McInnes is one of many hoping for good national team results in World Cup qualifiers with Denmark and Belarus. He did have a hunch that striker Lawrence Shankland would be involved, but Scotland head coach Steve Clarke opted against it, with goalkeeper Clark the sole Hearts representative in the camp. With a World Cup next year, McInnes expects motivation to be burning within Shankland.

He added: “I think if Lawrence has the season he's capable of, I think he'll be there or thereabouts. I think Lawrence believes that. We've got some strikers who are currently doing well and there's a couple of established strikers in the squad already. But I actually think players like Lawrence and others, when you've got a World Cup potentially at the end of the season, it's huge motivation that you do well already at your own motivation, and what he's got to do here at Hearts. You'll probably need to ask Lawrence that but I think there might have been a wee part of him and a wee part of me thinking he might have got into it, but when Steve spoke to me it was only to talk about Zander really.”