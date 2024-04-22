Hearts are almost into European group stage territory - but what opponents could await them there?

With an 11-point gap on fourth-placed Kilmarnock and 15 Premiership points left to play for, it looks most likely that Hearts will claim the Premiership’s third place this season. That brings the reward of a Europa League play-off spot, which even if they lose, Hearts will still drop into the Europa Conference League group league stage. Across the Champions League and two competitions below it, the European club competitions are changing from the traditional group format next season.

UEFA state: "The biggest change is to the group stage, which will become a single 36-team League stage. Each side faces six different teams (three at home, three away). The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout round play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16. From then on it is a straight knockout."

With six pots, Hearts will draw one team from each, including their own which is currently pot four. This projection is subject to change with seasons around Europe ongoing, but it gives Hearts fans an early indication of the types of places they could be booking up.