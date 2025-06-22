Hearts have got off to a busy start in the summer transfer window with six new signings.

Aided by Jamestown Analytics, new head coach Derek McInnes has been busy to bolster his team at right back, central defence, midfield, on the flanks and in the striker position. More business could yet be done and exits could also be sanctioned between now and the end of the window, with pre season now underway.

It has bolstered McInnes’ ranks with strength in depth in various positions, so what could one XI look like if all six permanent signings were to be included? We take a look at one possible option including a fresh looking attack, an addition in midfield and two defensive changes.

1 . GK- Craig Gordon Veteran keeper remains the number one. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB - Christian Borchgrevink The Norwegian defender comes into the team after arriving from Valengra and will compete with Adam Forrester. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB - Michael Steinwender Austrian defender impressed in the second half of last season. | SNS Group Photo Sales