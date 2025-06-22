Possible Hearts XI with six summer transfers: All new attack and strength in depth amid early recruitment

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 17:00 BST

Here is what one version of Derek McInnes’ Hearts team could look like with six of the club’s summer signings involved

Hearts have got off to a busy start in the summer transfer window with six new signings.

Aided by Jamestown Analytics, new head coach Derek McInnes has been busy to bolster his team at right back, central defence, midfield, on the flanks and in the striker position. More business could yet be done and exits could also be sanctioned between now and the end of the window, with pre season now underway.

It has bolstered McInnes’ ranks with strength in depth in various positions, so what could one XI look like if all six permanent signings were to be included? We take a look at one possible option including a fresh looking attack, an addition in midfield and two defensive changes.

Veteran keeper remains the number one.

1. GK- Craig Gordon

Veteran keeper remains the number one. | SNS Group

The Norwegian defender comes into the team after arriving from Valengra and will compete with Adam Forrester.

2. RB - Christian Borchgrevink

The Norwegian defender comes into the team after arriving from Valengra and will compete with Adam Forrester. | Getty Images

Austrian defender impressed in the second half of last season.

3. CB - Michael Steinwender

Austrian defender impressed in the second half of last season. | SNS Group

Defender is well known to McInnes and comes in after time with Kilmarnock.

4. CB - Stuart Findlay

Defender is well known to McInnes and comes in after time with Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

