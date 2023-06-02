The Gorgie Road club tried to sign the former fans’ favourite in the January transfer window and had a series of bids turned down. They stated their ambition to try and lure Paterson back north of the border in the summer.

Paterson started for the Owls as they won promotion back to the second tier of English football with a victory in the League One play-off final over Barnsley. He also scored a crucial goal in extra-time of their semi-final victory over Peterborough as Wednesday recovered from a 4-0 first-leg deficit to make it to Wembley.

A squad player for the first half of the campaign, Paterson played regularly in the starting XI after the new year and may find the promise of doing likewise back in the Championship too good to turn down.

Callum Paterson has been offered a new contract by Sheffield Wednesday following their promotion to the Championship. Picture: SNS

The 28-year-old has been at Hillsborough since making the switch in the summer of 2020. He previously played three years at Cardiff City, including appearing a number of times in the English Premier League, following his move from Hearts in 2017.

Paterson played 158 times for Hearts after coming through the ranks following a move from Tynecastle Boys Club. He netted 38 goals and was a popular figure due to his all-action playing style and ability to slot in at a number of positions.

He has won 17 caps for the Scottish national team.

