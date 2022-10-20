Predicted Hearts starting XI against Celtic - with two players expected to return from injury

The home side are desperate for three points as they are stuck in a run of five games with only a draw to show for their efforts.

Unfortunately, there are two factors which will make it doubly difficult this weekend: an injury crisis and champions Celtic coming to town.

Ange Postecoglou’s side recently went through a bit of a blip, but they look to be over that with a 6-1 mauling of Hibs followed by a 4-0 rout at Motherwell.

Hearts had 10 players injured earlier this week, including most of their defenders. However, it was revealed earlier on Thursday that two of them (as yet unnamed) are set to return to this side to face the Parkhead club.

Manager Robbie Neilson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI. This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

1. GK – CRAIG GORDON Club captain and Scotland No 1.

2. RCB – MICHAEL SMITH The Northern Irishman is a doubt, but if he's one of the players Neilson said will return then he'll surely be in the starting XI.

3. CD – TOBY SIBBICK He still looked shaky at times upon his return to the team against the Dons, but with Lewis Neilson starting to struggle as results take their toll, and emergency centre-back Peter Haring not even available, there are very few options.

4. LCB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY One of the first names on the Hearts teamsheet, regardless of position. He's not looked great in a two-man defence, but a return to the left of the three should bolster the team both at the back and going forward.