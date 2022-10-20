Predicted Hearts starting XI against Celtic - with two players expected to return from injury
Hearts take on Celtic in the cinch Premiership on Saturday
The home side are desperate for three points as they are stuck in a run of five games with only a draw to show for their efforts.
Unfortunately, there are two factors which will make it doubly difficult this weekend: an injury crisis and champions Celtic coming to town.
Ange Postecoglou’s side recently went through a bit of a blip, but they look to be over that with a 6-1 mauling of Hibs followed by a 4-0 rout at Motherwell.
Hearts had 10 players injured earlier this week, including most of their defenders. However, it was revealed earlier on Thursday that two of them (as yet unnamed) are set to return to this side to face the Parkhead club.
Manager Robbie Neilson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI. This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...