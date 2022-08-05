Predicted Hearts starting XI for Edinburgh derby trip to Hibs - with possible formation change in mind

Week one saw Robbie Neilson’s side get off to a winning start with a 2-1 triumph over Ross County, but the match gave the Hearts boss plenty to ponder.

The Tynecastle side struggled in the first half before improving after the break. With John Souttar gone and Stephen Kingsley out injured, fans questioned whether the 3-4-3 formation was still the most suitable without the two wide centre-backs as capable of taking the ball out of defence.

There have been calls among the support over a move to a 4-2-3-1, which would also enable last season’s top goalscorer Liam Boyce to come back into the side in a role that doesn’t seem him playing from the flank.

Will Neilson change it up? Here’s what we reckon...

1. GK - Craig Gordon The Hearts captain will start between the sticks.

2. DRC - Toby Sibbick He's struggled to play as well on the right of the back three rather than in the centre, which puts into doubt the suitability of the 3-4-3 system post-John Souttar.

3. DC - Craig Halkett Will be the leader of the back three this weekend.

4. DLC - Kye Rowles If Stephen Kingsley is unable to make it then the Australian will play instead. Neilson could change up the formation, and therefore Rowles or Sibbick will drop out, but he played the 3-4-3 in every match against Hibs last term.